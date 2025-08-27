Advertisement

Trump Says He Is Prepared To Impose Economic Sanctions On Russia

"We want to have an end. We have economic sanctions. I'm talking about economic because we're not going to get into a world war," Trump said.

Trump said that he is prepared to impose sanctions on Russia in Putin fails to agree Ukraine ceasefire.
Washington:

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he is prepared to impose economic sanctions against Russia if Vladimir Putin fails to agree to a ceasefire, warning of serious consequences.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Donald Trump, US Sanctions On Russia
