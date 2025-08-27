Trump Says He Is Prepared To Impose Economic Sanctions On Russia

Trump said that he is prepared to impose sanctions on Russia in Putin fails to agree Ukraine ceasefire.
Washington:
President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he is prepared to impose economic sanctions against Russia if Vladimir Putin fails to agree to a ceasefire, warning of serious consequences.
"We want to have an end. We have economic sanctions. I'm talking about economic because we're not going to get into a world war," Trump said.
