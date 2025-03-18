Trump Revokes Secret Service Protection For Joe Biden's Children

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday revoked secret service protection for former president Joe Biden's children Hunter Biden and Ashley Biden.

"Hunter Biden has had Secret Service protection for an extended period of time, all paid for by the United States Taxpayer," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

"Please be advised that, effective immediately, Hunter Biden will no longer receive Secret Service protection. Likewise, Ashley Biden who has 13 agents will be taken off the list," Trump added.

Trump's announcement came hours after a reporter asked Trump about Hunter Biden's Secret Service detail. The president said he had not been aware of it but would look into it.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)