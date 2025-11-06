Trump Offers "Little Bit Help" To Mamdani After Federal Cut Threat In U-Turn

Days after threatening to restrict federal funds for New York City if Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani wins the city's mayoral elections, US President Donald Trump has taken a sharp U-turn and offered to extend a "little help" to Mamdani for New York to be successful.

Speaking at America Business Forum in Miami on Wednesday, Trump appeared to extend an olive branch to New York Mayor-elect Mamdani and said he will see how this victory pans out.

"The communist, Marxist socialists and globalists had their chance, and they delivered nothing but disaster. And now let's see how a communist does in New York," Trump said, before adding, "We're going to see how that works out. And we'll help them. We'll help them. We want New York to be successful. We'll help them a little bit, maybe."

The remarks mark a shift from Trump's stance before the mayor elections on Tuesday. In a post on Truth Social last week, Trump said that New York City will be a "complete and total economic and social disaster should Mamdani win."

"His principles have been tested for over a thousand years, and never once have they been successful. I would much rather see a Democrat, who has had a Record of Success, WIN, than a Communist with no experience and a Record of COMPLETE AND TOTAL FAILURE," Trump wrote on Truth Social," he added.

Trump urged people to vote for former Governor Andrew Cuomo.

"Lost A Little Bit Of Sovereignty": Trump On Mamdani's Win

Trump claimed that America "lost a little bit of its sovereignty" after Democrat socialist Zohran Mamdani won the mayoral election in New York. Addressing Mamdani as "communist", Trump warned that the US will now turn into a communist Cuba and socialist Venezuela.

"On November 5, 2024, the American people claimed our government. We restored our sovereignty. We lost a little bit of sovereignty last night in New York, but we'll take care of it," Trump said, speaking at the America Business Forum in Miami.

Trump also warned that New Yorkers would be forced to flee to Florida.

"Now the Democrats are so extreme that Miami will soon be the refuge for those fleeing communism in New York City. They flee... Where do you live? New York City, but I'm trying to leave because I don't want to live in a communist regime."

Mamdani's Victory And Fiery Speech

On Wednesday, Mamdani became the first Indian-American Muslim to be elected as Mayor of New York, defeating former Governor Andrew Cuomo, who ran as an independent, and Republican Curtis Sliwa.

In his victory speech, Mamdani quoted Jawaharlal Nehru's iconic independence eve address from 1947, the 'Tryst with Destiny'.

He also addressed Trump directly and said, "Donald Trump, since I know you're watching, I have four words for you: turn the volume up."

"To get to any of us, you will have to get through all of us... If anyone can show a nation betrayed by Donald Trump how to defeat him, it is the city that gave rise to him... I will put an end to the culture of corruption that has allowed billionaires like Trump to evade taxation and exploit tax breaks," he added.

