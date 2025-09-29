Trump To Impose 100% Tariffs On Films Made Outside US, Threatens Tax On Furniture

US President Donald Trump, who had threatened more tariff on various issues, is making good on his promise. Today he announced his intention to impose "a 100% Tariff on any and all movies that are made outside of the United States" and "substantial tariffs on any country that does not make its furniture in the United States".

In a post in Trust Social, President Trump said the "movie making business" of the US has been stolen by other countries like "candy from a baby."

"California, with its weak and incompetent Governor, has been particularly hard hit! Therefore, in order to solve this long time, never ending problem, I will be imposing a 100% Tariff on any and all movies that are made outside of the United States," his post read.

In another post shortly after, President Trump said, "In order to make North Carolina, which has completely lost its furniture business to China, and other Countries, GREAT again, I will be imposing substantial Tariffs on any Country that does not make its furniture in the United States".

"Details to follow," he had added.

Hollywood, once a byword for American films, has been struggling lately, with streaming platforms making viewers less keen to go to movie theatres. There has been a significant drop in box office sales followed by a cut in production.

In 2023 and 2024, there have been strikes by the Writers Guild and the labour unions that also led to massive losses. The estimated loss in 2023 alone was $5 billion. And reports say that the jobs lost because of the strike are yet to be recovered.