Trump Ally Used Illegal Drugs, Paid For Underage Sex, Finds Probe

A former US lawmaker who was Donald Trump's first pick to run the Justice Department paid for sex numerous times, including with an underage girl, according to a congressional report released Monday.

Matt Gaetz also regularly used cocaine and ecstasy, and bought marijuana from his Capitol Hill office, according to the 37-page document, the culmination of a long-running probe by the House Ethics Committee.

"The committee determined there is substantial evidence that Representative Gaetz violated House rules and other standards of conduct prohibiting prostitution, statutory rape, illicit drug use, impermissible gifts, special favors or privileges, and obstruction of Congress," panel investigators wrote, according to reports.

Gaetz has repeatedly denied wrongdoing -- pointing to the Justice Department's decision not to bring charges against him in 2023 after a criminal probe -- and the report came out despite him suing the committee to block its release.

Congressional investigators found that the 42-year-old broke multiple Florida laws on sexual misconduct, although they cleared him of federal sex trafficking violations.

The report listed payments by Gaetz totaling more than $90,000 to 12 women "likely in connection with sexual activity and/or drug use" between 2017 and 2020.

They focused on a 2018 trip to the Bahamas during which Gaetz is alleged to have had sex with four women and took the ecstasy.

The ex-congressman is an incendiary figure with few friends on Capitol Hill, but was a staunch Trump loyalist and a favorite of the president-elect's ardent supporters.

He resigned from Congress in November after Trump nominated him for US attorney general.

'High school' victim

The allegations had been openly discussed for years and Gaetz withdrew from consideration when it became clear he lacked sufficient backing from Republicans to win Senate confirmation.

Gaetz posted a series of tweets refuting some of the allegations in the report, including that he paid for sex.

"Giving funds to someone you are dating -- that they didn't ask for -- and that isn't 'charged' for sex is now prostitution?!?" he posted on X.

"There is a reason they did this to me in a Christmas Eve-Eve report and not in a courtroom of any kind where I could present evidence and challenge witnesses."

Women told congressional investigators they were paid for sex at parties and other events by Gaetz and his friend Joel Greenberg, a former tax collector in Florida who was jailed for 11 years.

One encounter allegedly involved a 17-year-old girl, who told the committee she had sex with Gaetz twice at a July 2017 party.

"Victim A recalled receiving $400 in cash from Representative Gaetz that evening, which she understood to be payment for sex. At the time, she had just completed her junior year of high school," the report says.

All the women who testified said the sexual encounters with Gaetz were consensual. Gaetz denied having sex with a minor in written responses to the committee.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)