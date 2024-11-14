Who Is Matt Gaetz, Donald Trumps Pick For Attorney General Role? 5 Things To Know

US President-elect Donald Trump has announced his intention to nominate Matt Gaetz, a Florida Congressman known for stoking tensions within the House Republican conference, as attorney general. Gaetz, a Trump loyalist, gained significant attention after spearheading the effort to remove fellow Republican Kevin McCarthy as House speaker.

Here are five things about Matt Gaetz's life, career and controversies.

1) Early life and academics

Born on May 7, 1982, in Hollywood, Florida, Matt Gaetz was raised in a politically active family. He graduated from Niceville High School in Florida in 2000 before attending Florida State University, where he obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in 2003. Gaetz then earned his law degree from William & Mary Law School in 2007.

2) Trump loyalist

Gaetz has made his loyalty to Donald Trump well-known. Earlier this year, he extended his support by travelling to New York during Trump's hush-money trial. He was also present during Trump's debate with US President Joe Biden, amplifying Trump's policies and achievements. After Biden left the presidential race, Gaetz helped Trump prepare for his debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, focusing on tough questions about the Republican nominee's criminal indictments and policy stances.

3) Political rise

Gaetz began his political career in 2010, winning a seat in the Florida House of Representatives. He was re-elected in 2012 and 2014 without opposition. In 2016, he entered national politics by securing a seat in the US House of Representatives for Florida's 1st congressional district. Known for his combative style, Gaetz has often been accused of focusing on confronting opponents rather than legislating. This approach has led to disruptive moments on Capitol Hill, including his entry into a secure hearing room where Democrats were holding a closed-door deposition.

4) Controversies

Gaetz's career has not been without controversy. He was investigated by the House Ethics Committee in connection with a sex trafficking of a minor. Gaetz has denied any role in the case, alleging a political conspiracy by his rivals, particularly former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. The investigation ended on November 13, when Gaetz resigned from Congress after Trump's nomination for the attorney general role in the next administration.

5) Family life

A member of First Baptist Church in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Gaetz is married to Ginger Gaetz. The couple has a son, Nestor, whom Gaetz has described as "the most rewarding thing I've done in my life."