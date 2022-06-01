Trolled For Post On Sidhu Moose Wala, Pak Singer Shae Gill Hits Back

Shae Gill shared a series of screenshots of people bashing her on her Instagram story.

Pakistani Singer Shae Gill, who came under severe criticism for condoling the death of singer Sidhu Moose Wala, has hit back at online trolls stating that since she was a Christian she could offer "prayers for people from different religions."

Shae Gill, who rose to fame earlier this year after being featured on a Coke Studio Season 14 song 'Pasoori', had offered her condolences in an Instagram post after Sidhu Moose Wala's tragic death.

"Heartbroken. May his soul rest in peace and may his family and friends have the strength to bear this loss," Shae Gill wrote.

However, the singer received criticism for allegedly offering dua for a non-Muslim.

Posting screenshots of some of the replies on her Instagram story, Ms Gill said, "I've been getting a lot of such messages. Just wanted to inform everyone that I am not a Muslim. I am a Christian and belong to a Christian family and can make prayers for people from different religions."

"If you send me messages like this, you are getting blocked", she said, adding that she checks her direct messages, or DMs, from time to time to keep up with her fans.

Ms Gill said that she was "sick" of people policing her.

"I honestly wouldn't have announced it like that but I just got sick of people believing that they could police me by that standard," the Lahore-based singer said on her Instagram.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants who opened fire at the singer on May 29, near his native village.

