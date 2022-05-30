Singer Sidhu Moose Wala Had Over 2 Dozen Bullet Wounds: Sources On Autopsy

A key suspect in Sidhu Moose Walla murder was earlier today detained from Uttarakhand

Over two dozen bullets, including one in the skull, were pumped into popular singer Sidhu Moose Walla, sources said after a panel of five doctors concluded a post-mortem investigation on Monday.

The singer, who contested this year's Punjab state polls on a Congress ticket, was shot dead while he was driving his SUV in Punjab's Mansa yesterday.

He was declared brought dead at the hospital. Sources say, excessive bleeding could have resulted in death. The viscera samples have been sent for further examination, the sources added.

Punjab Police chief VK Bhawra has said the killing seemed to be the result of an inter-gang rivalry.

A forensic team is investigating the singer's car at Punjab's Mansa Police Station. The front and both sides of the car have multiple bullet holes indicating the car was intercepted from all sides and shooters fired multiple rounds.

The 28-year-old star's father Balkaur Singh has said that he was following his son in a different car along with two gunmen provided by the state and saw a car tailing his son.

"On Sunday, my son left with his friends Gurwinder Singh and Gurpreet Singh in a Thar car. He did not take the bulletproof Fortuner and the two guards with him. I followed him in another car with the two armed personnel," Mr Singh has said in his complaint.

A key suspect was earlier today detained from Uttarakhand's Dehradun in a joint operation by the state police and their Punjab counterparts.

This suspect was found hiding among pilgrims going for the Hemkund Sahib yatra in the mountains. Five others who were detained along with the main suspect from Dehradun are in Punjab Police's custody.

The suspect is a member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who has claimed responsibility for the singer's killing, sources have said.