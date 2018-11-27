Transgender Woman Issued Driving License, In A First For Pak: Report

Laila Ali said she spoke to the police chief and informed him of the issues and problems faced by the transgender community in Islamabad, including victimisation by the police.

World | | Updated: November 27, 2018 13:33 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Transgender Woman Issued Driving License, In A First For Pak: Report

Laila Ali had been driving without a licence for a decade, senior official said.


Islamabad: 

Pakistani traffic authorities have for the first time in the country's history, issued a driving licence to a transgender woman, a media report said today.

The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) on Monday issued Laila Ali her license on the special directives of Islamabad's police chief who said that she had been driving without a licence for a decade, reports Dawn news.

Ali told Dawn that she spoke to the police chief and informed him of the issues and problems faced by the transgender community in Islamabad, including victimisation by the police.

She said that during discussions, the police chief assured her that problems faced by the transgender community will be addressed and offered to issue her a driving licence from ITP.

An estimated 500,000 transgenders are presently in Pakistan.

In May, Pakistan Parliament passed the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act which established broad protections for transgender people.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

driving licence to a transgender womanLaila AliPakistan Transgender woman

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Arvind KejriwalLive TVIndiGo Tamil NewsJack MaHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusManmohan SinghHarmanpreet KaurMate 20 ProWhatsAppDuke 125Suresh Raina

................................ Advertisement ................................