"Trade Should Not Be A Weapon": Warren Buffett Amid Trump's Tariff War

Influential billionaire investor Warren Buffett said Saturday that "trade should not be a weapon," in remarks clearly targeting US President Donald Trump's aggressive use of tariffs against countries around the world.

"There is no question that trade can be an act of war," the renowned businessman told the annual shareholder meeting of his Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate in Omaha, Nebraska.

While he did not mention Mr Trump by name, his meaning was unmistakable, and his comments came as analysts in the United States and abroad have expressed growing concern that tariffs could seriously slow global growth.

Two months ago, Mr Buffett told a CBS interviewer that tariffs "are a tax on goods" -- and not a relatively painless revenue-raiser, as Trump has suggested -- adding, "I mean, the Tooth Fairy doesn't pay 'em!"

Mr Buffett, who at 94 still directs his business group, urged Washington to continue trading with the rest of the world, saying, "We should do what we do best and they should do what they do best. That's what we did originally."

Achieving prosperity is not a zero-sum game, with one country's successes meaning another's losses, he said. Both can prosper.

"I do think that the more prosperous the rest of the world becomes, it won't be at our expense; the more prosperous we'll become, and the safer we'll feel," Mr Buffett said.

He added that it can be dangerous for one country to offend the rest of the world while claiming superiority.

"It's a big mistake, in my view, when you have seven and a half billion people that don't like you very well, and you got 300 million that are crowing in some way about how well they've done," Mr Buffett said.

Compared to that dynamic, the financial markets' recent gyrations are "really nothing."

Berkshire Hathaway on Saturday reported first-quarter profits of $9.6 billion, down 14 percent. That works out to $4.47 per share, also down sharply.

Mr Buffett managed to transform Berkshire Hathaway from a medium-sized textile company when he bought it in the 1960s into a giant conglomerate, now valued at more than $1 trillion and with liquid assets of $300 billion.

His success, coupled with his ability to explain his thinking in clear soundbites, has made him highly influential in the business and financial communities, earning him the nickname "The Oracle of Omaha."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)