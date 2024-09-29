Advertisement

Top Hezbollah Official Killed In Air Strike On Lebanon, Says Israeli Army

The military said Nabil Qaouq, a member of Hezbollah's central council, was "struck and eliminated" on Saturday, just a day after the group's chief Hassan Nasrallah was killed in a similar strike.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Top Hezbollah Official Killed In Air Strike On Lebanon, Says Israeli Army
Israel has recently launched widespread strikes targeting senior Hezbollah commanders. (Representational)
Jerusalem:

The Israeli military said on Sunday it had killed a senior Hezbollah official in an air strike on a Beirut suburb the day before, as it continued to target the Lebanese armed group.

The military said Nabil Qaouq, a member of Hezbollah's central council, was "struck and eliminated" on Saturday, just a day after the group's chief Hassan Nasrallah was killed in a similar strike.

A source close to Hezbollah confirmed to AFP that Qaouq was killed in a strike on Saturday and identified him as a member of Hezbollah's central council in charge of security in the group.

"Qaouq was considered to be close to Hezbollah's senior commanders, and directly engaged in terrorist attacks against the state of Israel and its citizens, even in recent days," the military said in a statement.

He joined Hezbollah in the 1980s and was "regarded as an important source of expertise in his field", the military added.

In recent weeks, Israel has launched widespread strikes targeting senior Hezbollah commanders and the group's weapons sites in southern and eastern Lebanon and in its south Beirut bastion.

On Friday, it killed the group's chief Nasrallah in a strike that sent shock waves across the Middle East.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Israeli Military, Hezbollah Attack, Hezbollah Official Killed
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Turkish Influencer Who Went Viral For Marrying Herself Dies By Suicide At 26
Top Hezbollah Official Killed In Air Strike On Lebanon, Says Israeli Army
Lebanon May Be Seeing "Largest Displacement" Ever, Says PM Najib Mikati
Next Article
Lebanon May Be Seeing "Largest Displacement" Ever, Says PM Najib Mikati
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com