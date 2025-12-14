Top Australian Muslim Organisation Condemns Sydney Beach Attack

A major Australian Muslim organisation condemned a "horrific" shooting on Sunday that killed ten people on Sydney's Bondi Beach.

"Our hearts, thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and all those who witnessed or were affected by this deeply traumatic attack," the Australian National Imams Council said in a statement.

"This is a moment for all Australians, including the Australian Muslim community, to stand together in unity, compassion, and solidarity," they added.

