This Island In Scotland Is On Sale For Rs 1.5 Crore

There are no buildings on the island.

Barlocco, a remote and uninhabited island located on the southern coast of Scotland, is on for sale for $190,000 (approx Rs 1.5 crore), as per a report in CNN. The island includes a flood pond that supplies water to livestock and other species during winter months. It also has a pebble beach that is accessible on foot and a boat can be beached or anchored there at low tide.

"There's still a very romantic sentiment attached to owning your very own Scottish private island, where you can escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life and enjoy some peace and tranquillity in the most beautiful scenery around," Aaron Edgar of Galbraith Group, who is handling the sale of the island, said in a statement, as per the outlet.

The closest town is around six miles away and it takes an hour by road to reach the nearest train station. London and Edinburgh are more than 350 and 100 miles away, respectively.

The island is around 25 acres in size and is covered in lush green grass and rocky outcrops that extend to the sea. The location also features "outstanding views" and some of the biggest seabird populations in the vicinity.

"There are no current or historic planning consents or applications relating to the Island. Any planning opportunities should be investigated by the buyer directly with the local planning authority," the Galbraith Group website stated.

The island is home to all kinds of wildlife, including great black-backed gulls. The region in the UK is designated as of particular area of interest due to the rare species of fauna or flora it contains. It is also home to rare plants like rock sea lavender and fragrant orchid.

The agency anticipates great interest in this island. Mr Edgar continued, "We have witnessed strong demand from domestic and international parties for entire private islands having handled the sale of several in Scotland."