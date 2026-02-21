Ancient Burial Ground Discovered During Sewer Upgrade Work In Scotland

A routine sewer operation in Scotland has resulted in the discovery of an ancient human settlement, dating back to the sixth century. The workers belonging to Scottish Water's alliance partner Caledonia Water Alliance were upgrading a sewer line in Windhill in the Scottish Highlands when they unexpectedly uncovered an early medieval burial ground and remains of an Iron Age settlement in the same narrow stretch of ground.

"Bone fragments from a burial monument - known as a barrow - are now being carbon-dated and hold the key to determining the age of the body inside it," read a statement by Scottish Water.

Remnants of the roundhouses and barrows, as well as well-preserved metalworking furnaces, were found in the 90-metre section. Steven Birch, an archaeologist at West Coast Archaeological Services said artefacts and environmental materials from the site can reveal "much about daily life," both during the Iron Age and the 6th century AD.

"The excavations carried out at Windhill have revealed a complex suite of archaeological features within a relatively small area," said Birch.

"The evidence for metalworking at the site, which most likely took place during the first few centuries AD will form an important addition to the archaeological record for this area," he added.

Birch noted that one 6th-century burial featured a log coffin. Although the remains had largely vanished, a soil stain and a few cranial fragments marked its original position.

Two well-preserved smelting furnaces were also found during the excavation. They have been built against a large flat-topped boulder, with experts suggesting that they may have been housed in structures outside the roundhouses.

"This is evidenced by the arcs of post holes that were much shallower than the settings for the roundhouses and likely formed ancillary, temporary structures."

The absence of any pottery item supports the prevailing theory that Iron Age inhabitants in this region favoured organic vessels, likely crafted from wood, rather than clay