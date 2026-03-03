Scotland Becomes First In UK To Allow Water Cremation

Scotland has become the first country in the United Kingdom to allow water cremations. The process, known as hydrolysis, is an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional cremation or burial.

Many people are now looking for greener and more sustainable funeral options.

The Scottish Parliament approved the new rules on Monday. Officials say this is the biggest change to funeral laws in Scotland since cremation was first introduced in 1902.

In this process, the body is first weighed and then placed in a special sealed machine. The body is then heated to about 150 degrees Celsius in a mixture of water and potassium hydroxide (an alkaline chemical), which lasts for up to 90 minutes, according to the BBC.

The combination of heat, water and chemicals breaks down the soft body tissues. Only the bones remain. They are then rinsed at high temperature, around 120 degrees Celsius. Bones are then dried properly and placed into a machine called a cremulator, which crushes the bones into ashes.

Jenni Minto, the Scottish government's public health minister, said, "Hydrolysis offers a new, environmentally friendly alternative to burial or cremation, responding to significant public support for greater choice, and it will be the first new option available for over 120 years," reported The Guardian.

Helen Chandler, the general manager of Kindly Earth, who has exclusive rights to make and supply hydrolysis machines in the UK, believes it will give families another option when planning a funeral.

"We know that not everyone will choose hydrolysis - and that's the point. It's about giving families more choice. Each family has different values and priorities," she added.

In 2023, the Scottish Government asked the public for their views on whether hydrolysis should be allowed. After the consultation, the government found 84 per cent of people supported hydrolysis.

Hydrolysis is not new. It is already legal and available in 28 states in the United States, as well as in countries like Canada, Ireland, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.