This Country, Only Recognised By Israel, Supports US Action In Venezuela

Somaliland, a self-proclaimed independent territory recognised only by Israel, has thrown its weight behind US action against Venezuela. This came as Israel's recognition of the breakaway region has drawn criticism and heightened tensions in the Horn of Africa.

“The Government of the Republic of Somaliland affirms its principled alignment with the United States in support of calibrated international action to uphold constitutional order and the rule of law in Venezuela, and to support a peaceful, Venezuelan-led transition,” Somaliland's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement issued on January 4, 2026, said.

It added that US involvement could help ease humanitarian suffering and address transnational criminal networks.

Israel extended diplomatic recognition to Somaliland despite widespread international condemnation. The move places Somaliland at the centre of a strategic corridor near the Bab al-Mandab Strait, which links the Red Sea to the Indian Ocean and was disrupted by Houthi attacks during Israel's war on Gaza.

“No one can ignore the strategic location of Somaliland. The straits are a strategic point,” said Danny Danon, Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.

Last month, after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israel would become the first country to formally recognise Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state, US President Donald Trump opposed US recognition. “No,” he said when asked about it, and added, “Does anyone know what Somaliland is, really?”

Somaliland lies just south of the Bab al-Mandab Strait and across the Gulf of Aden from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen. The group has targeted Israel and commercial vessels in the Red Sea, affecting global shipping and turning the waterway into a smuggling route.

Israel and the US responded militarily to the Houthi attacks, which subsided since the announcement of a ceasefire in Gaza. However, the operations did not dismantle the Houthis' command structure in the same way Israel has targeted leaderships in Gaza and Lebanon over the past two years.

Somaliland has been monitoring Houthi arms transfers and training activities involving Somalia-based al-Shabaab militants. A United Nations report released in October said weapons seized in Somalia showed that the Houthis had supplied arms to al-Shabaab and trained fighters to use advanced explosives and drones.

Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi described Israel's recognition of Somaliland as a “hostile and illegitimate act” targeting Somalia, Yemen and the Red Sea, warning that any Israeli presence in the territory would be treated as a military target, stated the WSJ report.

Somalia, which remains internationally recognised as sovereign over Somaliland and is a member of the Arab League, views Israel's move as unacceptable foreign interference. Somalia is also one of the few sub-Saharan African countries that does not recognise Israel.

“It is Israel unilaterally advancing its own interests at the expense of others,” said Cameron Hudson, former Africa director at the US National Security Council.

Israeli officials have defended the decision, stating that Somaliland has maintained an effective democratic electoral system and operated with its own government and military independent of Somalia for decades.

Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in 1991 during a civil war. The territory has a population of around 6.2 million and remains unrecognised by the United Nations.