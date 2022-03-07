Third Round Of Talks Between Russia And Ukraine Today In Belarus: Kyiv

The third round of talks between delegations from Russia and Ukraine will take place at 1400 GMT

The third round of talks between delegations from Russia and Ukraine will take place at 1400 GMT on Monday in Belarus, a Ukrainian negotiator said in a tweet.

Negotiations with the Russian Federation. Third round. Beginning at 16.00 Kyiv time. Delegation unchanged... pic.twitter.com/ycfT9LT0tc — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) March 7, 2022

"Third round. Start at 1600 Kyiv time. Delegation unchanged," Mikhailo Podolyak wrote. There was no confirmation yet from Russia.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)