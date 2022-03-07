Third Round Of Talks Between Russia And Ukraine Today In Belarus: Kyiv

Kyiv, Ukraine:

The third round of talks between delegations from Russia and Ukraine will take place at 1400 GMT on Monday in Belarus, a Ukrainian negotiator said in a tweet.

"Third round. Start at 1600 Kyiv time. Delegation unchanged," Mikhailo Podolyak wrote. There was no confirmation yet from Russia.

