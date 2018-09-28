Third Russian Agent Who Helped Plan Attack On Skripal Identified: Reports

The Russian agent is believed to have visited Salisbury to help plan the attack before two of his colleagues brought weapons grade nerve agent into the UK.

World | | Updated: September 28, 2018 11:46 IST
Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were struck down with the poison in March. (AFP)

A third Russian military intelligence officer who carried out a reconnaissance mission before the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal has been identified by counter terrorism police and the security services, the Telegraph newspaper reported on Thursday.

The Russian agent is believed to have visited Salisbury to help plan the attack before two of his colleagues brought weapons grade nerve agent into the UK, the newspaper said.

Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were struck down with the poison in March.

They were found unconscious on a public bench in Salisbury on March 4.

© Thomson Reuters 2018


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

