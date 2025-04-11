Putin Labels Russia's First Foreign Minister As "Foreign Agent", His Response

Russia has designated its first post-Soviet era foreign minister Andrei Kozyrev as a "foreign agent" over his views on President Putin and his fierce criticism of Moscow over the Russia-Ukraine war. The announcement was made by Russia's Ministry of Justice, which accused Mr Kozyrev of spreading fake news about the country.

Andrei Kozyrev had served as foreign minister under Boris Yeltsen - Russia's first primer minister after the collapse of the Soviet Union (USSR) in 1991. At the time Russia was under severe economic stress, and in order to liberalize the economy, had to maintain close and friendly ties with the West - US and its allies in Europe).

Years later, when Vladimir Putin became President, Mr Kozyrev, who by then had demitted office, opposed much of Putin's policies. For more than a decade, the disgruntled former diplomat stayed in Moscow, but in 2010, decided to move permanently to the United States, who welcomed him.

Since his departure from Moscow, Mr Kozyrev turned into an outspoken and staunch critic of Vladimir Putin, often voicing his unwavering disapproval of his policies. From the very beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war, Mr Kozyrev slammed Russia's military campaign in Ukraine.

In the first few weeks of the war, Mr Kozyrev contacted his former colleagues in the Russian foreign ministry to resign in protest. Over the months and years, he built a campaign against the Russian government and continued to actively criticize Moscow's offensive.

Russia's current foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, used to be Mr Kuzyrev's deputy when the latter was foreign minister of Russia between 1990 and 1996. After the war in Ukraine broke out in 2022, Mr Kuzyrev had written, "There was a time when Lavrov used to have my back. Today, I would watch my back if he was behind me."

On Friday, Russia's Justice Ministry released a statement accusing its former foreign minister of distributing "false information" about the Russian government and its policies, as well as the Russian military. It noted Mr Kozyrev's persistent opposition towards the Kremlin and for Moscow's "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Labeling him a "foreign agent", the statement accused the former top diplomat of cooperating "with foreign platforms" to build an anti-Russia narrative in the United States and beyond, but did not specify the details of this claim.

Russia's "foreign agent" designation carries a negative Soviet-era connotation and makes it mandatory for people to identify themselves as a 'foreign agent' on all social media platforms as well as publications, both offline and online. It also makes it compulsory for them to declare their financial transactions and its trails within Russia.

In response to the Russian government's move to label him "foreign agent", Mr Kozyrev mocked the decision, saying it reflected Kremlin's mindset, which highlights "the stupidity of the regime".

"I am glad to join all those noble people who have likewise been designated foreign agents by Russia," he said.

