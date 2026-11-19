Acting US Navy Secretary Hung Cao has said that they used missiles classified as expired or unserviceable during the Iran war. The weapons, which included Tomahawk cruise missiles, were given new operational codes and fired during Operation Epic Fury, Cao disclosed during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on November 17.

He said the Navy had managed to recode some of the missiles that were earlier marked as unserviceable and return them to use.

Cao compared the weapons to stale bread that could still be eaten after some effort. "A lot of the munitions we used in Epic Fury, we were able to recode those," he reportedly told lawmakers.

"They were Code Echo, Code Foxtrot, which means they're expired. But, you know, I came from a poor family, right? Things like bread don't expire. You just rub some water on it, microwave it for 15 seconds, and it's good to go," Cao said.

According to the US Defense Logistics Agency, Code Echo and Code Foxtrot refer to military equipment classified as unserviceable but capable of being repaired.

Code Echo means the equipment needs limited work to be restored, while Code Foxtrot refers to items that require repair or a complete overhaul.

A report by The Washington Post said the US had used at least 850 Tomahawk missiles in the first month of the war with Iran, which broke out on February 28.

The Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) had estimated that the US had around 3,000 missiles left at the time.

Tomahawk missiles are long-range weapons used to strike targets from a distance. They are expensive and take considerable time to manufacture, making it difficult for the military to quickly replace the weapons used during the war.

In April, the US Defence Department asked Congress to approve around $3 billion to replenish its Tomahawk missile stockpile as part of its 2027 budget request. In August, the US military also awarded Raytheon a seven-year contract worth $22.9 billion to increase Tomahawk production. The company currently produces around 60 missiles a year.

During the Senate hearing, Cao told lawmakers that production had increased and that the Defence Department and its industry partners were working to produce 60 missiles every month, compared with around 125 a year earlier in his military career.