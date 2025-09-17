Texas Student Re-Enacts Charlie Kirk's Assassination, Expelled From University

The Texas State University has expelled a student for re-enacting the assassination of Charlie Kirk during a memorial event on campus.

The incident came to light after a video was shared on X with the note, “This was at Texas State, a Charlie Kirk memorial event hosted by the local TPUSA chapter. Student imitates Charlie Kirk's death and mocks him, goes up to the statue where TPUSA members are and imitates his death again, and spits near them. Also uses a vape/weed pen near the end of the video, which is against campus policy.”

In the footage, the student is also heard using profanity directed at the local chapter of Turning Point USA (TPUSA), the conservative youth organisation co-founded by Charlie Kirk.

The video drew sharp criticism, including from Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Quote-tweeting the clip, Abbott wrote, “Hey, Texas State. This conduct is not accepted at our schools. Expel this student immediately. Mocking assassination must have consequences.”

Texas State University President Kelly Damphouse addressed the matter on X, saying that the student involved had been identified.

“Late this afternoon, we confirmed that the individual in the reprehensible video was a TXST student. While federal law prevents Texas State University from commenting on individual student conduct matters, I can say that the person is no longer a student at Texas State,” he wrote.

Damphouse added, “The university has identified the student in the disturbing video from Monday's event. I will not tolerate behaviour that mocks, trivialises, or promotes violence on our campuses. It is antithetical to our TXST values.”

According to Fox7, the incident follows a similar controversy at Texas Tech University, where an 18-year-old student, Camryn Giselle Booker, allegedly mocked Kirk's death while arguing with another person in the campus free speech area. She is no longer part of the university.

Kirk, a prominent conservative activist, was shot while speaking at Utah Valley University (UVU) in Orem, Utah. The outdoor event was the first stop of his American Comeback Tour, a debate and speaking series organised by Turning Point USA. Kirk appeared to recoil in pain before being rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.