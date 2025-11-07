Tesla To xAI, Elon Musk's Tech Empire That Makes Him A Trillion-Dollar CEO

Billionaire Elon Musk has become the first "trillion-dollar CEO," with a personal net worth estimated at around $500 billion as of October 2025, according to Forbes.

He has secured a $1 trillion pay deal from Tesla, in what is the largest corporate pay package in history. The amount also exceeds the GDP of most countries.

Musk's businesses extend far beyond Tesla, spanning multiple industries, including space, AI, neurotechnology, and social media.

Here's a look at the companies he owns or acquires, their origins, what they do, and their current valuations:

Tesla

Founded in 2003 by American entrepreneurs Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla manufactures electric automobiles, solar panels, and batteries for cars and home power storage. It is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

In February 2004, Elon Musk led Tesla's Series A funding round, investing $6.5 million. He became chairman of the board and, in 2008, assumed the role of CEO and product architect. Tesla's market capitalisation is approximately $1.5 trillion as of October 2025.

SpaceX

Headquartered in Hawthorne, California, the American aerospace company was founded in 2002 by Elon Musk. It builds rockets, spacecraft, and satellites, including the Starlink satellite network.

SpaceX is the first private company to send a spacecraft into space and safely return it to Earth. The company is valued at around $400 billion, with Elon Musk holding a 42 per cent stake.

X (formerly Twitter)

X Corp, formerly known as Twitter, is Elon Musk's social media venture aimed at becoming an all-in-one "everything app." Musk acquired Twitter in October 2022 for about $44 billion and later rebranded it X. Headquartered in Texas, US, the platform lets users share short posts called "tweets" with text, images, or videos.

X is now valued at $9.4 billion, just 25 percent of the $44 billion he paid. However, when combined with his AI company xAI and related assets, the total value rises to roughly $45 billion.

xAI

Musk entered the artificial intelligence space with xAI, founded in March 2023. The company develops advanced AI models and explores frontier AI research. It is headquartered in California, US. Musk has 59 per cent of the company.

One of its key products is Grok, an AI chatbot integrated with X, designed to provide conversational AI, answer questions, and assist users across the platform. xAI is estimated to be worth $80 billion.

The Boring Company

The Boring Company is an American infrastructure, tunnel construction service, and equipment company founded by Elon Musk in 2017 which is headquartered in Texas. The company has completed three projects, the Las Vegas Convention Center, the Hyperloop Test Track, and the R&D Tunnel.

It also works on projects such as Hyperloop and underground pedestrian tunnels. The Boring Company was launched to tackle urban traffic problems and has a reported valuation of around $5.6 billion.

Neuralink

Founded in 2016 by Elon Musk and eight scientists, Neuralink is an American neurotechnology company based in Fremont, California.

The company develops brain-computer interfaces (BCIs), small devices implanted in the brain that can help people control computers or devices using their thoughts. Neuralink is valued at $9 billion as of May 2025.