'Best That Currently Exists': Elon Musk's AI Company To Release Its First Program Tomorrow

Billionaire Elon Musk has announced that his artificial intelligence company xAI is all set to release its own AI programme tomorrow, Saturday, but in a limited capacity. Mr Musk launched his AI startup earlier this year, saying that it will be "pro-humanity". He stated that xAI would seek to build a system that would be safe because it was "maximally curious" about humanity rather than having moral guidelines programmed into it. Now, on Friday, the world's wealthiest person announced that his artificial intelligence company will release its first AI to a select group.

"Tomorrow, @xAI will release its first AI to a select group. In some important respects, it is the best that currently exists," Mr Musk wrote on X.

While launching his AI company in July, Mr Musk said that xAI is "essentially going to build an AI... in a good way, sort of hopefully". According to The Guardian, he said that there is a benign scenario in which the emergence of artificial general intelligence leads to an "age of plenty" where there is no shortage of goods and services. However, there was also the possibility of a darker future, he added.

Referring to the Terminator films and their vision of a future destroyed by AI-powered robots, Mr Musk said, "It's actually important for us to worry about a Terminator future in order to avoid a Terminator future." He added that superintelligence could be five or six years away, which is faster than many experts' estimates. But, at the time, he also stated that it would be a "while" before xAI reaches the level of OpenAI or Google.

Other details regarding the funding, specific objectives, and focus of xAI on artificial intelligence remain unclear at this point. However, according to its website, Mr Musk's AI company will work closely with Twitter, Tesla and other companies.

Notably, on Friday, Mr Musk also announced that X has another feature that will be powered by AI. This is a part of the whole lineup of features that will be introduced to make X and everything app. "AI-based 'See similar' posts feature is rolling out now on X," he wrote.

The new feature powered by AI will let people see similar posts, based on their searches and recommended posts on the platform. Notably, the update came a day after Elon Musk visited the United Kingdom and attended the AI Summit hosted by UK PM Rishi Sunak.