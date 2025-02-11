What Is SpaceSail And How Could It Challenge Elon Musk's Starlink?

China's Low Earth orbit (LEO) mega constellation operator, Spacesail, is making strides on the global stage by partnering up with Malaysian satellite solutions provider Measat and striking a deal with Brazilian state telecom Telebras to enhance satellite communications and broadband services. The Shanghai-based company is going to provide satellite communications and broadband Internet services to these countries.

SpaceSail is making partnership deals with countries, and with these deals and future plans of expansion, it looks like SpaceSail is ready to give Elon Musk-owned Starlink a run for its money.

Here is a look at SpaceSail, a Chinese low-Earth orbit satellite business that intends to compete with Elon Musk's Starlink:

What is Spacesail?

Spacesail, also known as the "Qianfan" or "Thousand Sails" constellation, is focused on deploying a network of satellites to provide global connectivity. Its goal is to deliver broadband internet and communication services worldwide, particularly targeting remote and underserved regions. The satellites operate in low Earth orbit, allowing for faster response times and enhanced coverage, especially in high-latitude areas. Designed by the Microsatellite Innovation Centre of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the initial satellites showcase innovative technology aimed at transforming global communications.

How many satellites does it have?

18 satellites launched in August 2024 to 800 kilometres via Long March 6A

As of January 2025, 72 satellites in orbit

By the end of 2025, 600 satellites are planned.

14,000-satellite constellation is the ultimate goal

Spacesail is poised to challenge Starlink, and here's why it could be a strong competitor:

With robust state-backed funding from Shanghai Spacecom Satellite Technology (SSST), it has the financial resources to innovate and compete effectively. Unlike Starlink, Spacesail benefits from a localised supply chain, ensuring greater operational efficiency. Additionally, it has access to Chinese-built rockets, satellites, and ground stations, giving it a significant advantage in terms of capabilities. Furthermore, Spacesail has the potential to expand broadband access to underserved regions like Iran, South America, and Africa, areas where Starlink has yet to establish a strong presence.

What are low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites?

Low Earth orbit satellites usually operate at altitudes of 300 km to 2,000 km (186 to 1,240 miles) above the Earth's surface, with the advantage of being cheaper and providing more efficient transmission than satellites at higher orbits.

SpaceX's Starlink is a growing commercial broadband constellation that has over 6,000 satellites in space and is used by consumers, companies and government agencies.

China currently has 1,059 satellites in orbit, 492 of which are commercial satellites, according to state news agency Xinhua.