"Tax The Super Rich": Why 400 Of The World's Wealthiest People Are Demanding To Be Taxed

Imagine walking into the World Economic Forum, where the world's wealthiest individuals gather to shape the future. But this time, something's different. Nearly 400 of the richest people on the planet are there to make a bold demand: tax us heavily.

Yes, you read that right. Influential figures like Mark Ruffalo, Brian Eno, and Abigail Disney have joined forces to call for a more equitable system. Representing 24 nations, the group warns that the world is "teetering off the edge of a precipice" due to a widening gulf between the super-rich and the rest of humanity. It's a rare moment of humility and conscience from those who have benefited the most.

The group's message is a scathing indictment of the status quo. In the open letter, titled "Time to Win", they argue that while the last 50 years brought technological leaps, they also birthed a class of "global oligarchs" who have used extreme wealth to "buy up democracies" and "gag the freedom of the media." According to the letter, the richest 1% now hold more wealth than 95% of the global population, a concentration of power the signatories describe as a "stranglehold" on innovation and a catalyst for the breakdown of the planet.

Accompanying the letter is a survey of 3,900 millionaires across G20 nations, revealing that 77% believe the super-rich buy political influence, while 62% view extreme wealth as a direct threat to democracy.

"We want our democracies back. We want our communities back," the letter states, urging local and national leaders to stop "squandering time" and implement progressive wealth taxes. The coalition maintains that such taxes would not harm their standard of living but would instead provide the essential funds needed to reclaim public services like health and education.

As the 2026 Davos summit begins, this "millionaire revolt" places unprecedented pressure on elected representatives to pivot from philanthropy to policy, making "taxing the rich" a centerpiece of the global economic agenda.