Tanker Struck By 3 "Unknown Projectiles" In Hormuz: UK Maritime Agency

Three "unknown projectiles" have struck a tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, a British maritime agency said Monday after a fresh flare-up in the US-Iran war.

"A tanker has reported being struck by 3 unknown projectiles whilst completing an outbound transit of the Strait of Hormuz," the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said on X, adding that the incident occurred 17 nautical miles (31 kilometres) east of Khasab, Oman. No casualties or environmental impact had been reported, it said.

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