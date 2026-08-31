"Good Line Of Bullsh*t": Trump Claims Iran Killed Over 100,000 Protesters

US President Donald Trump on Monday accused Iran of killing over 10,000 protesters. Trump's comments, in which he also claimed that Iran is not paying its security and armed forces, came hours after the US struck two Iranian launch systems on Larak Island in the Strait of Hormuz.

"Iran is officially a Failed Nation. IT IS DEAD! They have no Navy, they have no Air Force, they have no currency, they are not paying their soldiers or police, Inflation is at 300%, and their leadership is in total disarray and incapable of properly representing the country," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

"The only thing they have is FAKE NEWS from the USA, a willingness to kill their protesters (now over 100,000 people dead. They must be tried for war crimes against humanity!), and a good line of "BULLS**T." Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J.TRUMP," Trump added.

Monday's strike was the first known American attack on Iranian territory since late July. Larak Island is located south of Hormuz Island and east of Qeshm Island and is roughly 1,100 km away towards the south-east of Tehran.

"I can confirm that earlier today US forces struck two Iranian launchers on Larak Island. Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces were observed preparing to launch rockets with sea mines into the Strait of Hormuz," the US official said, as quoted by Reuters.

In retaliation, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has launched a combined missile and drone strike on US air bases in Jordan.

According to the Iranian military, they targeted "technical and maintenance infrastructure", as well as areas where "enemy fighter jets" were stationed at the King Hussein and Al-Azraq US bases in Jordan, inflicting heavy damage, a report by Iran's Fars news agency said.

"Aggression and crimes will not solve the enemy's desperation in attempting to weaken the Islamic Republic's control over the Strait of Hormuz, and every attack will be met with even more devastating responses," the statement said.