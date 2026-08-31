Brazilian Woman Targeted In Traffic, Thief Smashes Car Window, Steals Phone

A routine drive through Sao Paulo in Brazil turned into a terrifying experience for Brazilian content creator Tabata Lenk after two men on a motorbike targeted her car in traffic. The incident became even more alarming when a bank transfer was made after her phone was stolen. Tabata was sitting in traffic when two men pulled up beside her on a motorbike. Footage recorded by her dashcam shows one of the men jumping off the back of the bike, running towards the car, and smashing its side window.

The man then reached inside the vehicle and grabbed Tabata's phone, which was mounted on a holder just inches away from her. The incident left the content creator traumatised.

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Sharing the footage on Instagram, Tabata said she did not want to post it because watching the video made her feel sick. She asked people to share it and help identify the men.

Tabata also said she had filed an incident report, locked the phone, and appealed the transfer with Nubank. She questioned how the men were able to make the transfer, saying they did not know her password, did not have access to her face, and did not know her bank transfer password.

In her post, Tabata also expressed anger over the incident and said she would share the men's faces so people would know who they were. She ended by saying that people work, and pay while God knows everything.