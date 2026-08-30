Japanese Traveller Spends 3 Months Backpacking In India, Ranks Her Favourite Places

India is a country that can offer a very different experience at every stop. From ancient monuments and historic ruins to mountain towns, waterfalls and bustling streets, there is plenty for travellers to discover beyond the usual tourist hotspots. Japanese content creator Hanna recently shared her India travel experience after spending three months backpacking across the country as a solo female traveller. In a video posted on Instagram, she opened up about the places she loved the most and ranked her five favourite destinations in India.

Taking the top spot was Varanasi. Hanna admitted that the city was “impossible” for her to explain, as she had both beautiful and difficult experiences there. However, whenever she thinks about India, Varanasi is the first place that comes to mind.

The traveller spoke about the city's street food, lassi, people and energy. Her love for Varanasi was strong enough for her to change her travel plans and get off a long-distance train just to return to the city. While she acknowledged that Varanasi “isn't for everyone”, Hanna said it eventually became her favourite place in India.

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Dharamshala came in next. Hanna recalled attending a 10-day meditation course during her stay and said she learned not only meditation but also compassion. She also completed the Triund trek, which was one of the first major hikes of her life. Looking back, she said Dharamshala helped her “grow as a person”.

Meghalaya was her third favourite. The content creator spoke about her experiences in Shillong, Sohra and Kongthong, highlighting everything from cafe culture and pine trees to waterfalls, nature and local culture. She said Meghalaya felt “completely different” from the other places she visited in India. It was also one of the destinations where she felt most at home.

Hampi followed at number four. Hanna described the historic town as “unreal”, thanks to its giant boulders, ancient ruins and temples. She also recalled waking up to the sound of puja ceremonies in the distance. For her, the atmosphere felt “magical, almost like an Indian version of Arabian Nights”. She also met someone while hiking in Hampi who later became one of her best friends, making the destination even more special to her.

Finally, Ellora Caves took the fifth spot. The creator said she was “completely speechless” after seeing the caves and could still not believe they had been created by humans so long ago. She praised their scale, details and history, saying the site made her “stop and wonder what humans are truly capable of.”

Hanna's travel video also received plenty of love from Instagram users, who praised her choice of destinations and her decision to explore places beyond India's biggest cities.

One user wrote, “For the first time, I saw an international traveller take an interest in exploring real beauty in India.”

Another added, “You have got a great taste, girl.”

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Someone else commented, “Awesome. You've sold India well, Hanna. Seems places outside the big cities are quite the experience.”

“Finally someone showing the real good side of India,” read another comment.

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