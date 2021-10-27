Over 700 Olympic Community Members In Afghanistan After US Pullout

Taliban Takeover: The new Taliban government began work in Afghanistan earlier last month. (File)

The International Olympic Committee said on Tuesday more than 700 members of its community remain in danger in Afghanistan under the Taliban regime.

In September, IOC president Thomas Bach said all Afghan Tokyo Games athletes as well as two hoping to qualify for the 2022 Winter Olympics had left the country.

The new Taliban government began work in Afghanistan earlier last month, after the group ousted the US-backed administration on August 15.

"They are mainly women and girls practising sport, as well as those supporting them and promoting women's access to sport," the IOC said.

"With regard to these members of the Afghan Olympic Community, the IOC is continuing its assistance in two different ways.

"Firstly, it is making every effort to get them evacuated to safe countries.

"Secondly, the IOC has been informed that a number of those having to remain are suffering from the humanitarian crisis in the country with regard to the availability of food and clothing.

"In both matters, the NOC (National Olympic Committe) of Qatar has offered logistical cooperation with regard to transport from Kabul and the distribution of the humanitarian assistance," it added.

