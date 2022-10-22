Syria Intercepts Israeli Strikes Over Damascus: Report

Syria intercepted Israeli missiles over the capital Damascus on Friday. (Representational)

Syria intercepted Israeli missiles over the capital Damascus Friday, state media reported.

"Our air defences intercepted an Israeli missile strikes in the airspace of Damascus and the southern region," Syria's official news agency SANA said.

The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the strikes targeted military sites.

An Israeli strike around the capital Damascus killed five soldiers in September.

In June, Israeli airstrikes put Damascus airport out of service for nearly two weeks.

Israeli airstrikes have targeted Aleppo airport in August and September.

Since civil war erupted in Syria in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes against its northern neighbour, targeting government troops as well as allied Iran-backed forces and Hezbollah fighters.

While Israel rarely comments on individual strikes, it has acknowledged carrying out hundreds.

It says its air campaign is necessary to stop arch-foe Iran gaining a foothold on its doorstep.

