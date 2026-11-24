A woman has completed an extraordinary swimming journey to fulfil a dream she once shared with her father. Swedish lifeguard and marathon swimmer Anna-Carin Nordin has swum across the 190-km Gota Canal in Sweden, setting a world record while keeping her late father's memory alive, according to Guinness World Records.

Around two-and-a-half years ago, Anna-Carin and her father, Karl-Erik, had planned an ambitious journey to swim from one side of Sweden to the other. Under their plan, Anna-Carin would swim while her father would manage the ground support team and handle logistics. The two had previously worked together during her 333-km swim around the island of Oland in 2020.

Their larger plan involved covering more than 400 km through a connected network of canals and lakes, starting at Mem on Sweden's eastern coast and ending in Gothenburg in the west. However, before they could begin the journey, Karl-Erik suffered a severe stroke and died.

Despite the loss, Anna-Carin decided to continue with the dream they had planned together. She said that she wanted the journey to be something they accomplished together rather than just her own achievement. The Gota Canal held a special place in the journey because it allowed her to fulfil a dream she had shared with her father and carry his memory throughout the swim.

Anna-Carin's achievement has now earned her the Guinness World Records title for the fastest stage swim of the Gota Canal in the female category.

The Gota Canal is a 190-km waterway connecting Sjotorp on Lake Vanern with Mem on the coast. Anna-Carin began swimming from Mem on May 17, 2026, and reached Sjotorp on May 27. She completed the canal crossing in 10 days, 10 hours and 9 minutes.

She covered the distance in 20 separate stages, with the longest stretch measuring 16 km. During the journey, she also had to pass through 58 locks built along the canal.

Another remarkable part of her achievement was that she completed the entire canal swim wearing only a swimsuit, swimming cap and goggles. Unlike two male swimmers who had previously attempted the same route, Anna-Carin did not wear a wetsuit for protection against the cold water.