Sweden Allows Rape Convict To Stay In Country As Crime "Wasn't Long Enough"

A Swedish court's decision not to deport an Eritrean refugee convicted of raping a 16-year-old girl has sparked global outrage, with Donald Trump Jr, the son of US President Donald Trump, asking, "What the hell is going on in this world?"

The Court of Appeal for Upper Norrland ruled that the man, Yazied Mohamed, will not be deported after serving his three-year prison sentence due to the "duration of the incident," according to local media. The court, in its ruling, said the rape was "not serious enough" to justify deportation. It stated that the rape "did not last long enough" to be classified as an "exceptionally serious crime," so it did not necessitate deportation.

"Rape is, in many cases, considered an exceptionally serious offense that could lead to the deportation of a refugee, but an assessment must be made based on all circumstances in the individual case," the court said.

It added, "Given the nature and duration of the offense in question, the Court of Appeal finds that while the crime is serious, it does not constitute an exceptionally serious offense that would warrant a deportation order for Yazied Mohamed. The request for deportation is therefore rejected."

The incident took place on September 1 last year, when Meya, a 16-year-old girl, missed her bus after finishing work at McDonald's and was walking through a pedestrian tunnel. She was then attacked and raped by 18-year-old Yazied Mohamed.

Reacting to the ruling, Trump Jr, in a post on social media platform X, wrote, "What the hell is going on in this world? Europe is at 'Well, it was only a short rape' so we won't get rid of a total piece of shit in our country. WTF? Wake up people, we are virtue signaling ourselves into extinction!"

His outrage over Sweden's decision is directly tied to the Trump administration and the Make America Great Again (MAGA) group's long-standing belief in strict immigration and deportation policies. President Trump has repeatedly argued that foreign nationals who commit crimes should be immediately deported.

Earlier in February, he directed Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to deport foreign nationals involved in violent or sexual offenses.