South Korea Urges North Korea, US To Move Forward On Denuclearisation

"If Chairman Kim (Jong Un) keeps the promise of denuclearisation, he will be able to lead his country into prosperity," Moon Jae-in said in a speech during a visit to Singapore.

World | | Updated: July 13, 2018 13:17 IST
President Moon Jae-in speaks at the ISEAS 42nd Singapore ecture in Singapore on July 13 (Reuters)

SINGAPORE: 

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday urged North Korea and the United States to move forward on a pact to end Pyongyang's nuclear programme.

"If Chairman Kim (Jong Un) keeps the promise of denuclearisation, he will be able to lead his country into prosperity," Moon said in a speech during a visit to Singapore.

"This path is never easy, but if the agreements at the summit are implemented with sincerity, the goal can be achieved," he added, referring to Kim's meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in the wealthy city state last month.

South Korea is willing to build an economic community with the North once the effort to root out Pyongyang's nuclear ambitions is completed, Moon added.

© Thomson Reuters 2018


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

