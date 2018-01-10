Rare Blanket Of Snow In Sahara Desert. Photos Here

With temperatures touching 1 degree Celsius (33.8 Fahrenheit), residents in the northern Algerian town of Ain Sefra enjoyed sliding down the small sections of dunes on Sunday morning before the snow melted away.

World | | Updated: January 10, 2018 11:02 IST
A man looks at at a snow-covered slope in the Sahara, Ain Sefra, Algeria.

ALGIERS:  On the usually sun-kissed sand dunes of the Sahara desert, a rare blanket of snow allowed Algerians the chance to try out some icy sliding.

Ain Sefra is known as the gateway to the Sahara desert, where temperatures regularly reach 35 degrees Celsius in July and August.
 
sahara desert snow reuters

A rare blanket of snow seen in Ain Sefra in the Sahara desert, where temperatures reach 35 degrees

Freezing conditions, however, are not uncommon in the area which lies between the desert and the Atlas mountains. Snow also fell in the region in December, 2016 for the first time in many years.

(Writing by Patrick Johnston in London, Editing by Ed Osmond)
© Thomson Reuters 2018


(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

