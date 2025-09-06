Subrata Roy's Wife, Son Charged In Rs 1.74 Lakh Crore Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet against family members of Sahara India founder late Subrata Roy, and some company officials in a Rs 1.74 lakh crore money laundering case.

The ED submitted its chargesheet in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Kolkata. It names Roy's wife, Swapna Roy, and their son Sushanto Roy, besides JP Verma, Anil Abraham, and other accused in the case.

Sushanto Roy had skipped questioning and is missing, according to the ED. Efforts are now underway to obtain a non-bailable warrant against him.

The chargesheet follows multi-state raids in nine premises linked to the Sahara Group. The raids were held in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Mumbai on entities related to land and share transactions with the Sahara Group, the ED had said.

The ED alleged Sahara Group lured crores of depositors through a Ponzi scheme with promises of high returns, but their money was never returned, even after maturity. The company's various entities now face over 500 police cases. The government had assured depositors that their money would be refunded.

Roy had died in 2023 at 75.