"Sick And Disgusting": Mia Khalifa Slammed Online For Mocking US Military Service Members

Former adult film actor Mia Khalifa has come under fire on social media for mocking US military service members. In a video posted to her X account, Ms Khalifa said she hoped that US Army members get "their little brains all scrambled up" for fighting war overseas. "Good morning to everyone who is not in the US military," she starts the clip. "Good morning to everyone who is sitting at home and not on soil that doesn't belong to them, fighting a war for a country that doesn't care about them," she adds.

"I hope you go over there and get your little brain all scrambled up with PTSD and come back here and see how much the United States cares about you, pookie!" Ms Khalifa mockingly says in a baby voice, adding, "See how much they care about you when you come back."

The former film star then adopts a tone of fake crying, adding, "'Oh, I'm so sad, I p****** my pants every time I see a falafel stand in Manhattan.'"

"Let's see how much the VA cares about you. Let's see what they tell you to do with your little broken brain from going over to fight a war that's not yours. They're going to try to tell you to do breathing exercises because the US government does not give a f*** about you, once you cannot die for them. Once you're done, once you're a shell, they don't care about you," she concludes.

Ms Khalifa shared the video a few days back. Since then it has amassed more than 1 million views and over 23,000 likes. In the comments section, several users criticised her for mocking the US military service members.

"People don't care about you for what COMES OUT of your mouth," wrote one user. "Like they care about what a former camgirl thinks. They'll be busy watching you embarrass yourself on their spare time. It really sucks that you made those choices, you could've been in advocacy or something that would've stopped this war," commented another.

"Stick to what you know.. Leave the wartime decisions to the adults," said a third user. "It's fair to have an opinion on any violent conflict in the history of the world. Wishing PTSD upon U.S. soldiers is sick and disgusting," expressed another.

Meanwhile, last year, the former adult star came under fire for saying the US army is "worse than OnlyFans". She made the comparison in July 2022 during an appearance on the late-night talk show Ziwe in the US, and then reshared the clip in November last year on Veterans Day.

She has also been outspoken on social media defending Palestinians and making jokes about the October 7, 2023 attacks. On that day, as the terrorist attacks against Israel were still unfolding, Khalifa wrote, "Can someone please tell the freedom fighters in Palestine to flip their phones and film horizontal?"

Ms Khalifa's posts sparked a wave of outrage on social media, resulting in her getting fired from both the adult magazine Playboy and a business deal with Canadian broadcaster and radio host Todd Shapiro.