Ex Porn Star Mia Khalifa Spotted On Religious Hoarding In Tamil Nadu

The police took the hoarding down.

A photo of former adult star Mia Khalifa was used on a hoarding for a religious festival in Tamil Nadu's Kancheepuram district. The hoarding, which was part of the decorations for the Aadi Perukku festival, depicted Mia Khalifa carrying a traditional milk vessel, a sight that was both puzzling and out of place in the context of a religious celebration.

The Aadi Perukku festival is marked by rituals and decorations in temples dedicated to Goddess Amman, an incarnation of Parvati. In Kuruvimalai, the Nagathamman and Selliyamman temples were adorned with festive lights and hoardings as part of the celebrations.

Kuruvimalai, Tamil Nadu: An image of Mia Khalifa was used on a hoarding for the Aadi Perukku festival carrying a traditional milk vessel. Magaral Police Station removed the hoarding pic.twitter.com/xYRcuJqIOb — IANS (@ians_india) August 8, 2024

However, one particular hoarding stood out- depicting Mia Khalifa alongside traditional religious imagery, which quickly became the centre of attention.

The hoarding also featured images of local individuals in an Aadhaar card-style format. Photos of the hoarding were quickly uploaded on social media, sparking a debate. The Police was alerted to the situation, and authorities promptly took action by removing the hoarding.

Local authorities have not yet provided an explanation for how the image of Mia Khalifa came to be used in the hoarding, and it remains unclear whether it was a deliberate act or an unintentional error.