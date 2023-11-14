Mia Khalifa Shredded For Saying 'Being In Army Worse Than OnlyFans'

Mia Khalifa made the remarks on the late-night talk show Ziwe in the US.

Former adult film actor Mia Khalifa has come under fire on social media after she reposted her year-old comments in which she stated that being in the army is "worse than OnlyFans". She made the comparison in July 2022 during an appearance on the late-night talk show Ziwe in the US.

"So we have OnlyFans, and then we have the sex work industry, and then we have like actors. Is there a difference between these industries or are we all fundamentally selling our bodies in some way?" asked host Ziwe Fumudoh. Mia Khalifa replied, "Honestly, I think that selling your body, like if we are going by that definition, being in the army is worse than being on OnlyFans. You're selling your body to the government."

Ms Khalifa shared the video again on November 11, which is also observed as Veterans Day in the United States. The video, shared on X (formerly Twitter), shows the former adult star voicing the controversial statement.

She shared the clip in response to a post from comedian Marcella Arguello, who wrote, "Who else remembers being against the Iraq war and people being like oh wow so you don't SUPPORT OUR TROOPS?!?! And then having the most dumb conversation about being anti American when you were just anti killing innocent people. Anyway this feels like that."

Since being shared, Ms Khalifa's post has amassed a million views and over seven thousand likes. But Ms Khalifa most of the users have criticised Ms Khalifa for the bizarre comparison.

"Says the woman who is allowed to expose herself for cash based on the freedoms provided by our service members. You've never sacrificed a thing for anyone other than yourself. You are a sad excuse for a person," commented a person.

A second added, "You so wrong."

"Both are terrible. However one is way more respectable. Soldiers give up their human rights so you can have yours," said a user.

"No one takes you serious," added another person.

"Your selling your body in the army for a Country you believe in. This makes ZERO sense. You are "sacraficing" and offering your ABILITIES to a Country that you want to defend. Not sure what you are defending on Onlyfans with your body or human Ablities," remarked a user.