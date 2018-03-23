At Least 1 Dead In French Supermarket Hostage-Taking The policeman was shot while a gunman fired shots during a hostage-taking at a supermarket in the town of Trebes 15 minutes' drive away.

Shots were heard at around 11.15 am in the supermarket according to sources Toulouse, France: Highlights Hostage-taker now alone with one police officer in the supermarket All other hostages freed: Mayor Eric Menassi The hostage-taker had claimed allegiance to ISIS



Another person was hurt but their condition was not known, Mayor Eric Menassi said.



LCI TV said the second victim was also dead and that 12 people were injured.



A police source had said earlier that eight people were being held hostage and that the hostage-taker had shot at a police officer.



BFM TV said the hostage-taker has claimed allegiance to Islamic State. The Paris prosecutor's office said counter-terrorism prosecutors were investigating the incident but did not comment on the possible Islamic State allegiance.



Earlier, the Interior Ministry had said security forces were carrying out an operation at a supermarket in southern France. Interior Minister Gerard Collomb was on his way.



"There is an ongoing situation near Carcassone...in the town of Trebes, where shots have been heard and a man entrenched himself in a supermarket," Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said. "It's a serious situation."



The UNSA police union also said on Twitter a police operation was underway after an individual had earlier shot at four officers in the Carcassone region, wounding one of them. © Thomson Reuters 2018



