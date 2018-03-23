Hostage Situation In France Supermarket: Two Killed, 8 In Captivity

Here are the live updates of the shooting in France supermarket:



17:39 (IST) Most of the employees and customers of the Super U managed to flee, a source said, according to AFP. The police officer was in contact with the gunman at the supermarket in the town of Trebes, near Carcassonne, the source added.

17:31 (IST) Situation "very serious", says Prime Minister Edouard Philippe 17:26 (IST) Two dead in French supermarket hostage situation





17:13 (IST) One or two people shot in French hostage-taking, says police 17:12 (IST) The gunman who was involved in the hostage-taking incident claimed allegiance to ISIS according to the local prosecutor's office

17:10 (IST) According to sources, the man entered the supermarket at around 11.15 am and shots were heard.

A policeman was shot and a man took hostages at a supermarket in two separate incidents in the same area of southwest France on Friday, security sources said. The policeman was shot in the town of Carcassonne, while a gunman fired shots during a hostage-taking Friday morning at a supermarket in the town of Trebes 15 minutes' drive away.