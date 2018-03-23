Hostage Situation In France Supermarket: Two Killed, 8 In Captivity

Toulouse: A policeman was shot and a man took hostages at a supermarket in two separate incidents in the same area of southwest France on Friday, security sources said. The policeman was shot in the town of Carcassonne, while a gunman fired shots during a hostage-taking Friday morning at a supermarket in the town of Trebes 15 minutes' drive away.
Here are the live updates of the shooting in France supermarket:
Most of the employees and customers of the Super U managed to flee, a source said, according to AFP. The police officer was in contact with the gunman at the supermarket in the town of Trebes, near Carcassonne, the source added.
The gunman who was involved in the hostage-taking incident claimed allegiance to ISIS according to the local prosecutor's office
