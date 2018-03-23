Hostage Situation In France Supermarket: Two Killed, 8 In Captivity

France Supermarket Shooting: The man holding holding the hostages has claimed allegiance to ISIS.

World | Edited by | Updated: March 23, 2018 17:39 IST
Toulouse:  A policeman was shot and a man took hostages at a supermarket in two separate incidents in the same area of southwest France on Friday, security sources said. The policeman was shot in the town of Carcassonne, while a gunman fired shots during a hostage-taking Friday morning at a supermarket in the town of Trebes 15 minutes' drive away.
 

Here are the live updates of the shooting in France supermarket:




Mar 23, 2018
17:39 (IST)
Most of the employees and customers of the Super U managed to flee, a source said, according to AFP. The police officer was in contact with the gunman at the supermarket in the town of Trebes, near Carcassonne, the source added. 

Mar 23, 2018
17:31 (IST)
Situation "very serious", says Prime Minister Edouard Philippe 
Mar 23, 2018
17:26 (IST)
Two dead in French supermarket hostage situation



Mar 23, 2018
17:13 (IST)
One or two people shot in French hostage-taking, says police
Mar 23, 2018
17:12 (IST)
The gunman who was involved in the hostage-taking incident claimed allegiance to ISIS according to the local prosecutor's office

Mar 23, 2018
17:10 (IST)
According to sources, the man entered the supermarket at around 11.15 am and shots were heard. 
