Man, 60, Shot Dead By 77-Year-Old In Paris McDonald's

A man aged 77 on Friday entered a branch of American fast food chain McDonald's in northern Paris, shooting dead a 60-year-old in an apparent settling of scores before being arrested, a source close to the case said.

The incident took place at the McDonald's in the 18th district of the French capital, said the source, asking not to be named.

The attacker fired four shots, the town hall of the 18th district said, adding that the men knew each other and that the incident was linked "to a settling of scores following an attempted racketeering", without giving further details.

A police source, also asking not to be named, said the suspected perpetrator did not flee and was arrested at the scene by the police.

