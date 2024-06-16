Shoes Melted Due To Heat, 52-Year-Old Woman Runs 1,000 Km In 12 Days

Natalie Dau's run raised over $50,000 for the global charity GRLS.

A 52-year-old ultramarathoner named Natalie Dau recently achieved a remarkable feat by running 1,000 kilometres across Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore in just 12 days. Despite facing extreme heat and a serious hip injury, Ms Dau persevered, running the equivalent of two marathons each day. Her journey concluded in Singapore on June 5.

This extraordinary accomplishment earned Ms Dau the Singapore record for the "Fastest 1,000km Thailand-Singapore Ultramarathon." Additionally, she awaits certification from Guinness World Records for the "Fastest Crossing of Peninsular Malaysia on Foot."

"Today is the first time in four days I have questioned if I would actually finish this thing. I love the challenge of the sport, love the rawness of it all, but hate these low points. And they come often," she told BBC.

Ms Dau's run raised over $50,000 for the global charity GRLS, which supports women and girls through sports, aiming to develop their leadership skills.

"Whether you come in first or last, it doesn't matter. You've done something almost superhuman, something that 0.05% of the world's population will never do," she said.

The Race

Ms Dau's journey was far from easy. Running in temperatures as high as 35 degrees Celsius, her shoes melted, and she battled a hip injury from the very first day, reports The Strait Times. By Day 3, she developed a urinary tract infection. However, Dau's saw through these challenges. Each day, she covered at least 84 kilometres.

Throughout the run, Ms Dau kept her supporters updated through nightly voice messages, sharing both her triumphs and her struggles. Her team, instrumental in the success, provided essential support, ensuring safety and logistics were meticulously planned.

Dau's accomplishment extends beyond personal achievement. She hopes her journey will inspire others, particularly women and older individuals, to challenge their own limits.

The physical toll of the run was immense. Ms Dau described waking up each day as the "scariest" part, fearing she might not be able to continue. Yet, despite the exhaustion, blistered toes, and the overwhelming urge to see her family, she pressed on. "The finish line is so far away, you can't envisage it," she said.