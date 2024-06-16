5 Facts On Ultramarathoner Natalie Dau, 52, Who Ran 1,000 Km In 12 Days

Natalie Dau has co-authored the book - Run Like a Woman (File)

Ultramarathoner Natalie Dau has completed her 1,000 kilometres running stretch across Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore in just 12 days. Her jaw-dropping journey ended in Singapore on June 5.

The 52-year-old has earned the Singapore record for the "Fastest 1,000km Thailand-Singapore Ultramarathon." Now, she is waiting for the certification from Guinness World Records for the "Fastest Crossing of Peninsular Malaysia on Foot."

Speaking to BBC, Ms Dau said, "Today is the first time in four days I have questioned if I would actually finish this thing. I love the challenge of the sport, love the rawness of it all, but hate these low points. And they come often.”

She added, "Whether you come in first or last, it doesn't matter. You've done something almost superhuman, something that 0.05% of the world's population will never do.”

5 points about Natalie Dau