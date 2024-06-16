5 Facts On Ultramarathoner Natalie Dau, 52, Who Ran 1,000 Km In 12 Days

Natalie Dau has co-authored the book - Run Like a Woman (File)
Ultramarathoner Natalie Dau has completed her 1,000 kilometres running stretch across Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore in just 12 days. Her jaw-dropping journey ended in Singapore on June 5.
The 52-year-old has earned the Singapore record for the "Fastest 1,000km Thailand-Singapore Ultramarathon." Now, she is waiting for the certification from Guinness World Records for the "Fastest Crossing of Peninsular Malaysia on Foot."
Speaking to BBC, Ms Dau said, "Today is the first time in four days I have questioned if I would actually finish this thing. I love the challenge of the sport, love the rawness of it all, but hate these low points. And they come often.”
She added, "Whether you come in first or last, it doesn't matter. You've done something almost superhuman, something that 0.05% of the world's population will never do.”
5 points about Natalie Dau
- Natalie Dau started her ultramarathon journey in her 30s. In her career, she has won 10 from 10 Ultramarathons. Ms Dau has also represented Asis at Spartan Race World Championships.
- She has co-authored the book — Run Like a Woman. She is also an motivational speaker, a trailer and holds an accreditation in Sports Nutrition.
- Ms Dau is known for hosting a number of events and seminars to spread awareness and empower “people to operate at their own version of high-performance.”
- She has over 25 years of global consulting, communications and marketing experience in the areas of media, technology, travel, sports and wellness, as per her official website.
- Natalie Dau is also a mother of a 15-year-old daughter. As per her Instagram bio, she is a “Media-Speaker-UltraRunner-Mum”.