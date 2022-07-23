Shocking Video Shows Sinkhole Opening Under Swimming Pool During Party, Dragging Man In

Sinkholes are common in places with rocks composed of limestone, carbonate rock, or salt beds.

A house party turned nightmare for guests after a sinkhole opened under the swimming pool and sucked a man down a hole 43 feet deep. The incident took place in Israel, the town of Karmi Yosef, 40 kilometres southeast of Tel Aviv on Thursday, according to Global News.

A video of the incident is going viral on social media. A Twitter user who shared the video shows the devastation after the sinkhole in the in-ground swimming pool. Local media outlets said a man was injured and another is missing after the incident.

"One man has been injured and another is missing after a sinkhole opened up in a inground pool at a home in central Israel.

The incident occurred during a pool party."



The video begins with the pool floor breaking and sinking inwards, sucking in most of the pool water in seconds. A man can be seen slipping towards the sinkhole, but he is quickly pulled behind by other individuals.

One of the men, a 34-year-old male, managed to escape, but another man named Kimhi was later discovered dead. There were six individuals in the pool at the time, and the others were unharmed, Newsweek reported.

Sinkholes can arise in a variety of ways, but they often occur when the ground under the land surface dissolves into groundwater and is washed away, leaving an open cavern covered only by a thin layer of Earth, according to the US Geological Survey.

Sinkholes are common in places with rocks composed of limestone, carbonate rock, or salt beds. Sinkholes may also be caused by human action, with groundwater pumping and construction activities altering the natural ground structure and water drainage patterns.

Search teams constructed a support system to keep the pool bottom from falling on them as they searched for the missing man. The search was hampered by the possibility of other tunnels connecting to the main sinkhole tunnel that may collapse as well, posing a significant risk to rescue teams, the outlet further reported.



