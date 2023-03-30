Sheikh Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan: 5 Points On UAE's New Crown Prince

According to Gulf News, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was born on January 8, 1982 in Abu Dhabi. He is an eldest son of UAE President.

Sheikh Khaled graduated from the American University of Sharjah and from King's College London with a PhD from the Department of War Studies in 2014, the outlet further said. He loves jiu jitsu.

He has served as a member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and as chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, and sits on the board of state oil giant ADNOC.

Sheikh Khaled's appointment was welcomed by other Gulf rulers including fellow energy giants Saudi Arabia and Qatar, as well as leaders of the UAE's six other emirates, reported news agency AFP.