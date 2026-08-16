Bangladesh Lists 2 Riders For PM Rahman's India Visit. One Is Hasina Return

Bangladesh said on Sunday that its Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's proposed visit to India is unlikely to go ahead unless New Delhi moves ahead with the extradition of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and other fugitives wanted by Dhaka.

According to a statement from the Bangladeshi foreign ministry, officials from both countries have been in contact for several weeks about the possibility of a bilateral visit by Rahman to New Delhi,

Bangladesh foreign ministry spokesperson AKM Shahidul Karim said that the discussions had been affected by a public interaction involving Hasina in New Delhi on August 5.

"We are of the view that a propitious environment needs to be created for the visit," Karim said.

"To this end, we have requested the Indian authorities to expeditiously act on our request to extradite Sheikh Hasina and other fugitive criminals, and to hand over to Bangladesh the accused killers of Shaheed Sharif Osman Hadi in compliance with our bilateral extradition treaty. We are awaiting their response."

Two people, accused of killing political activist Osman Hadi, were arrested by the special task force (STF) of the West Bengal police from the border town of Bongaon in North 24 Parganas district in March.

"We reiterate that we will continue to pursue our 'Bangladesh First' policy to promote friendly bilateral relations with other countries, including our neighbours, on the basis of sovereign equality, national dignity, non-interference in each other's internal affairs and mutual benefit," the statement continued.

Bangladesh said the process surrounding Rahman's possible visit had been "vitiated" by Hasina's open press interaction in New Delhi, despite her conviction by Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal for crimes against humanity. The Centre made it clear that the press conference involving Hasina and Bangladeshi officials had nothing to do with the Indian government.

India has previously said that its extradition request from Bangladesh concerning Hasina remains "under examination".

Hasina was removed from power in August 2024 after a student-led uprising that grew into an anti-government movement. After her government fell, she fled to India, where she has remained.

