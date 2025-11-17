Sheikh Hasina Gets Death Penalty: Global Leaders Who Faced The Same Fate

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been sentenced to death by the nation's International Crimes Tribunal for “crimes against humanity” linked to last year's student-led protests that toppled her Awami League government.

According to the United Nations, up to 1,400 people were killed in government crackdowns during Hasina's attempts to retain power.

These deaths were central to her trial. The verdict was delivered on Monday in absentia; Hasina remains in exile.

Bangladesh has been in political turmoil since the end of Hasina's 15-year tenure, with violence affecting campaigns ahead of elections expected in February 2026.

Global Leaders Sentenced To Death

Globally, leaders have been executed for crimes ranging from war crimes to corruption, abuse of power, and human rights violations.

Nicolae Ceausescu (Romania, 1989)

The Romanian dictator was executed by firing squad after a swift military trial for abuse of power and crimes against the people. His trial, lasting only hours, ended 24 years of authoritarian rule and remains one of the most famous examples of post-revolution justice.

Saddam Hussein (Iraq, 2006)

Convicted for crimes against humanity related to the Dujail massacre, Saddam Hussein was hanged after being overthrown in 2003.

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (Pakistan, 1979)

Pakistan's former prime minister was executed in Rawalpindi for conspiracy to commit murder under the military regime of General Zia-ul-Haq.

Ion Antonescu (Romania, 1946)

The wartime leader was executed by a firing squad for aligning with Nazi Germany and committing war crimes against Jews and Roma.

Pervez Musharraf - Death In Absentia

Pervez Musharraf, former military ruler of Pakistan, seized power in 1999 and was later tried for high treason after suspending the constitution and imposing emergency rule in 2007. In December 2019, he was sentenced to death in absentia while living in self-imposed exile in Dubai.

Francisco Macias Nguema (Equatorial Guinea, 1979)

Convicted of genocide, mass murder, and corruption, Nguema was executed after being overthrown in a military coup. Lakhs were killed or exiled during his brutal regime.

Ferenc Szalasi (Hungary, 1946)

Hungary's fascist wartime leader was hanged for war crimes and treason following World War II.

Louis XVI (France, 1793)

The French king was executed by guillotine for treason during the French Revolution.

Charles I of England (UK, 1649)

Charles was publicly beheaded in 1649 following the English Civil War after being found guilty of treason.

Benito Mussolini (Italy, 1945)

The Italian dictator was executed by firing squad in 1945 after being deposed at the end of World War II. He was shot without a trial.

Adnan Menderes (Turkey, 1961)

The former Turkish Prime Minister was hanged in 1961 following a military coup for political crimes during his administration.

Hideki Tojo (Japan, 1948)

Japan's wartime Prime Minister was executed by hanging in 1948 after being convicted of war crimes committed during World War II.