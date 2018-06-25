Several Loud Blasts Heard Over Riyad As Saudi Intercepts Missile: Report At least six loud blasts were heard and bright flashes were seen in the sky over Riyadh, and puffs of smoke were later visible above the city, a Reuters witness said.

Share EMAIL PRINT Saudi air defences reportedly intercepted the missile launched over Riyadh (Representational) DUBAI/RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's air defence forces intercepted a ballistic missile launched by Yemen's Houthi militia over Riyadh on Sunday, state-run al-Ikhbariya television said on Sunday.



The Houthis' al-Masira television said later that rockets were aimed at Saudi defence ministry and other targets in the Saudi capital.



Reuters could not verify the report independently.



At least six loud blasts were heard and bright flashes were seen in the sky over Riyadh, and puffs of smoke were later visible above the city, a Reuters witness said. No casualties were reported immediately.



There was no immediate comment from the Saudi authorities or from the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen against the Houthi movement, which has targeted Riyadh with ballistic missiles several times in recent months. © Thomson Reuters 2018



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)



Saudi Arabia's air defence forces intercepted a ballistic missile launched by Yemen's Houthi militia over Riyadh on Sunday, state-run al-Ikhbariya television said on Sunday.The Houthis' al-Masira television said later that rockets were aimed at Saudi defence ministry and other targets in the Saudi capital.Reuters could not verify the report independently.At least six loud blasts were heard and bright flashes were seen in the sky over Riyadh, and puffs of smoke were later visible above the city, a Reuters witness said. No casualties were reported immediately. There was no immediate comment from the Saudi authorities or from the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen against the Houthi movement, which has targeted Riyadh with ballistic missiles several times in recent months. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter