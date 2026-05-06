"Higher Than Covid And January 6": Seth Meyers Mocks Trump's Poll Numbers

As US President Donald Trump faces mounting criticism over rising gas prices and his unilateral war on Iran, late-night hosts have sharpened their attacks. Seth Meyers, in his latest monologue, mocked Trump's plunging approval ratings.

The president's disapproval numbers are now “higher than Covid and January 6,” he said. Opening his show with a satirical take on the administration's handling of tensions with Iran, Meyers joked that Trump's proposed mission to peacefully guide oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz should be renamed “Operation Clusterf***.”

He then pointed to a new Ipsos poll showing Trump's disapproval rating hitting 62 percent, driven largely by surging gas prices since the Iran war escalated, The Guardian reported.

“Trump's disapproval is at an all-time high: higher than Covid and January 6 – a virus and a riot. That's how much people hate high gas prices. Trump could release an army of bats infested with Covid to attack the Capitol, to fly away with Ted Cruz … but if gas prices were under $2, voters would be like: ‘Hey, it could be worse'," the host said.

He also mocked the remaining Trump supporters, questioning whether “owning the libs” was worth paying more. Another recurring punchline of the night was the closure of low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines, which the host used as a symbol of economic strain caused by rising fuel prices.

Meyers described Spirit flights as “chaos,” while still acknowledging the airline had made travel affordable for millions before shutting down.

On The Late Show, Stephen Colbert took a swipe at Trump for posting an image online showing himself holding Uno cards while claiming, “I have all the cards.” Colbert joked that Uno is “quite famously” a game where the goal is to get rid of your cards. “The longer this [war] goes on, the worse things get for average consumers," he said.

Colbert also joked about the shutdown of Spirit Airlines. Mocking the situation, Colbert quipped that he now had “three more weeks of shows to do”. “Now I won't have Spirit Airlines jokes? Quick, somebody check on Arby's, the Spirit Airlines of shaved beef," he added.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jimmy Kimmel criticised Trump's late-night social media activity and his claims about presidential war powers. Kimmel also joked that Trump lies so effortlessly, “he's like FatGPT, he just churns out the information.”

He concluded his monologue by joking about a reported rise in syphilis cases, saying, “All the great diseases are making a comeback — syphilis, measles, Kanye, you name it.” He also spoke about the closure of the Airlines, calling the carrier “the worst airline in the history of the world”.

"Spirit being terrible is something every person gets immediately, and that's hard to replace. We are taking applications. I've got my eye on you, Allegiant," he added.

